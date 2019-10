A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in Illinois for Wednesday.

LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties are included in the advisory that begins at midnight and lasting through 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service says wet snow is expected and 2 to 3 inches is possible in places. The period of highest snowfall is expected between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Slushy conditions on roads are possible as well.

