Speaker Madigan begins process to remove lawmaker accused of bribery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has started the process by which lawmakers will consider removing Rep. Luis Arroyo from office.

Madigan also formed a committee to investigate Arroyo. A House rule allows wide latitude to discipline or remove a member.

Arroyo is a Chicago Democrat who was named in a federal complaint accusing him of trying to bribe a state senator to support legislation allowing sweepstakes games. No one answered at his attorney’s office Tuesday.

Madigan tabbed Hoffman Estates Rep. Fred Crespo, Rep. Justin Slaughter of Chicago and Rep. Barbara Hernandez of Aurora as Democratic investigative committee members. The committee will meet Friday and has a second meeting scheduled for Nov. 8.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has yet to name members three GOP committee members.