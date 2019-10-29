North Chicago suburb moves trick-or-treating to Saturday due to weather

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Snow in the forecast for Halloween has at least one Chicago-area suburb rescheduling trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-treating in Vernon Hills has been rescheduled for 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

“Due to the forecast of inclement weather and anticipated accumulations of up to 3 inches of snow, the Village is concerned for the safety of children crossing streets when traffic conditions will be at their worst,” the Village of Vernon Hills said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties in Illinois beginning at midnight Wednesday through 10 a.m.

It’s even possible that this Thursday could be Chicago’s snowiest Halloween on record.

Should other cities and suburbs reschedule trick-or-treating? Take our poll below: