× Midday Fix: Savory Funnel Cake with Iron Grate Ham

Dan Jacobs

Fauntleroy

316 N. Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI

https://fauntleroymke.com/

Event:

Acclaimed Milwaukee chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, representing their French-inspired eatery, Fauntleroy, are teaming up with Cafe Cancale Chef AJ Walker for a one night only “Frenchish” collaborative dinner at One Off Hospitality’s Cafe Cancale on November 4. The event is not ticketed, reservations are first come, first served. A portion of proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Kennedy’s Disease Association, in support of Chef Dan Jacobs and all others suffering from the disease.

Café Cancale

1576 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

https://www.cafecancale.com/

Recipe:

Savory Funnel Cake with Iron Grate Ham

Funnel cake batter

4 c All purpose flour

1 1/4 c milk

6 whole eggs

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

Mix all in a blender until smooth. Fry in a small pot of oil at 350 degrees, squirting batter in a stream from a squeeze bottle. Flip once, fry until golden brown. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels.

Horseradish sauce

1 c mayonnaise

1/4 c dijon mustard

1 tablespoon roasted garlic

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

Mix all in a bowl with a whisk.

Topping Ingredients

1 oz (2T) of ham

1 tablespoon picked dill

1 tablespoon picked parsley

¼ cup shaved fennel

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

To finish, top funnel cake with horseradish sauce, and 1 oz of ham. Mix together shaved fennel, picked dill, and picked parsley with olive oil and fresh lemon juice. Top the funnel cake with salad and enjoy.