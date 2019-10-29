Midday Fix: Julia Wallace, Co-Author of – There’s No Crying in Newsrooms, What Women Have Learned about What It Takes to Lead

Julia Wallace, Frank Russell Chair, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Arizona State University, former managing editor of the Chicago Sun-Times

Co-author: There’s No Crying in Newsrooms, What Women Have Learned about What It Takes to Lead

http://www.NoCryingInNewsrooms.com

Events:

7:00 p.m., Oct. 29: Volumes Book Cafe, 1474 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

https://www.volumesbooks.com/

5:30 p.m., Oct. 30: Medill, Evanston campus – Medill School of Journalism, Leopold Room, Harris Hall 1881 Sheridan Road Evanston, IL, 60201

https://www.medill.northwestern.edu/about-us/our-locations/evanston/index.html

 

