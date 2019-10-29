× Man, 18, charged in double homicide at River Oaks Mall

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a double fatal shooting at River Oaks Mall.

Dajon M. Lewis is facing first-degree murder charges, and is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

On the evening of Oct. 10, police said a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were shot just outside the shopping center. They both died days later from their injuries, and were identified as Tyrell Wade and Christin Ross, respectively.

Police said the shooting was targeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.