Lunchbreak: Jerk Vegetable Sandwich
Amanda Torres, Head Chef at Paulette’s Public Market
Paulette’s Public Market, Neighborhood Deli and Grocery in Pilsen
1221 W. 18th Street
https://www.pauletteschicago.com
Recipe:
Jerk Vegetable Sandwich
Ingredients:
Per Sandwich:
- ¼ loaf West Town Focaccia (Any Store-Bought Bread Will Work)
- ¼ cup Jerk Roasted Zucchini
- ¼ cup Jerk Roasted Squash
- ¼ cup Jerk Roasted Cauliflower
- ¼ cup Charred Escarole
- 4 TBL Green Harissa Yogurt
Jerk Spice:
- 1 TBL Garlic Powder
- 3 TSP Cayenne
- 2 TSP Salt
- 2 TSP Onion Powder
- 2 TSP Dried Thyme
- 2 TSP Dried Parsley
- 2 TSP Sugar
- 1 TBL Paprika
- 1 TSP All Spice
- ½ TSP Black Pepper
- ½ TSP Red Pepper
- ½ TSP Nutmeg
- ¼ TSP Cinnamon
Green Harissa Yogurt:
- 2 TBL Cumin
- 1 TBL Coriander, ground
- 2 Seeded, Sliced Jalapenos
- 3 Cloves Garlic
- ¾ Cup EVOO
- 1 Cup Parsley
- 1 Cup Cilantro
- 2 TBL Lemon Juice
- 1 TBL Salt
- 1 TSP Ground Black Pepper
- 3 Cups Greek Yogurt
Directions:
Jerk Spice:
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Set aside
Prepping the Vegetables:
Zucchini, Squash, and Cauliflower:
- Slice the zucchini and squash length wise, about 1/4 inch thick
- Cut the core out of the cauliflower and slice the head into 1/4 inch thick slices
- Put all vegetables on a roasting tray and lightly coat in oil and a generous amount of jerk spice
- Roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 mins, until vegetables are tender but not overly soft
For the Charred Escarole:
- Cut the bottoms and core out, lightly drizzle oil and sprinkle salt and pepper on top
- Put on a roasting pan and roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until escarole is lightly charred
Green Harissa Yogurt:
- Combine all ingredients (except the yogurt) in a food processor and pulse until smooth
- Fold into Greek yogurt and mix until smooth
Assembling the sandwich:
- Slice the focaccia in half and spread the harissa yogurt over each side
- Place one layer of zucchini and squash on the bottom, one layer of roasted cauliflower and top with a thin layer of charred Escarole
- Place top on to the sandwich and cut in half. Enjoy!