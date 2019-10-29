Lunchbreak: Jerk Vegetable Sandwich

Posted 12:23 PM, October 29, 2019, by

Amanda Torres, Head Chef at Paulette’s Public Market

Paulette’s Public Market, Neighborhood Deli and Grocery in Pilsen

1221 W. 18th Street

https://www.pauletteschicago.com

Recipe:

Jerk Vegetable Sandwich

Ingredients:

 Per Sandwich:

  • ¼ loaf West Town Focaccia (Any Store-Bought Bread Will Work)
  • ¼ cup Jerk Roasted Zucchini
  • ¼ cup Jerk Roasted Squash
  • ¼ cup Jerk Roasted Cauliflower
  • ¼ cup Charred Escarole
  • 4 TBL Green Harissa Yogurt

Jerk Spice:

  • 1 TBL Garlic Powder
  • 3 TSP Cayenne
  • 2 TSP Salt
  • 2 TSP Onion Powder
  • 2 TSP Dried Thyme
  • 2 TSP Dried Parsley
  • 2 TSP Sugar
  • 1 TBL Paprika
  • 1 TSP All Spice
  • ½ TSP Black Pepper
  • ½ TSP Red Pepper
  • ½ TSP Nutmeg
  • ¼ TSP Cinnamon

Green Harissa Yogurt:

  • 2 TBL Cumin
  • 1 TBL Coriander, ground
  • 2 Seeded, Sliced Jalapenos
  • 3 Cloves Garlic
  • ¾ Cup EVOO
  • 1 Cup Parsley
  • 1 Cup Cilantro
  • 2 TBL Lemon Juice
  • 1 TBL Salt
  • 1 TSP Ground Black Pepper
  • 3 Cups Greek Yogurt

Directions:

 Jerk Spice:

  • Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Set aside

Prepping the Vegetables:

 Zucchini, Squash, and Cauliflower:

  • Slice the zucchini and squash length wise, about 1/4 inch thick
  • Cut the core out of the cauliflower and slice the head into 1/4 inch thick slices
  • Put all vegetables on a roasting tray and lightly coat in oil and a generous amount of jerk spice
  • Roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 mins, until vegetables are tender but not overly soft

For the Charred Escarole:

  • Cut the bottoms and core out, lightly drizzle oil and sprinkle salt and pepper on top
  • Put on a roasting pan and roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until escarole is lightly charred

Green Harissa Yogurt: 

  • Combine all ingredients (except the yogurt) in a food processor and pulse until smooth
  • Fold into Greek yogurt and mix until smooth

Assembling the sandwich:

  • Slice the focaccia in half and spread the harissa yogurt over each side
  • Place one layer of zucchini and squash on the bottom, one layer of roasted cauliflower and top with a thin layer of charred Escarole
  • Place top on to the sandwich and cut in half. Enjoy!
