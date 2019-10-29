× How often has there been precipitation on Oct. 31? Has it ever snowed ?

Dear Tom,

It seems that Halloween weather tends to be rainy in our area. How often has there been precipitation on that date? Has it ever snowed ?

Nick Recchia River Grove

Dear Nick,

We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski check the record books and he found that out of the city’s 148 Halloweens dating back to 1871,measurable precipitation has occurred in 53 years (36 percent of the time). Snow is far less likely, falling in just seven years, most recently in 2014. That year delivered the city’s only measurable snowfall with 0.1 inches officially measured at O’Hare, with just traces in the other six years. The city logged its warmest Halloween in 1950 when the mercury soared to a summery 84 degrees, while the coldest was in 1873 with subfreezing temperatures all day with a high of 31 and a low of 23.