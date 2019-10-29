× For a second-straight game, Brent Seabrook is a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks

NASHVILLE – Before this weekend, it had only happened to him one time during his 15 seasons in Chicago.

Now it’s happened twice in as many games for Brent Seabrook.

The veteran defenseman is once again a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks as they take on the Predators in Nashville this evening. He also was out of the lineup for the game against the Kings at the United Center on Sunday evening on a night the Blackhawks snapped a four-game winless streak with a 5-1 victory over the Kings.

“I’ve known ‘Seabs’ since I was ten-years-old so obviously there is a relationship there but, if anything, you just reemphasize that he’s part of this group and we care about him a lot and he’s gonna help us win,” said Colliton. “We’re doing what we can for the team.”

It’s just the third healthy scratch for Seabrook since starting with the Blackhawks during the 2005-2006 season, with that one coming in January of 2018. Seabrook has played in nine games this season with a minus-five rating, scoring a goal against the Jets in an overtime loss at the United Center on October 12th.

When informed of the news on Tuesday, it appears that Seabrook was not too happy about the decision.

A visibly upset Brent Seabrook: "I don't think I need rest. I think I feel great, I'm 34, you guys seem to want to write articles about my age and my speed. I feel like I still got a lot to offer in this league and still be a good player for somebody." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 29, 2019

Perhaps a few days off will let Colliton and Seabrook figure it out as the Blackhawks continue a four-game road trip out west against the Kings on Saturday night.