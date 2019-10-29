× First accumulating snow of the season – Winter Weather Advisory for western portions of the Chicago area overnight into Wednesday morning

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... For LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston Counties...NW of I-55 and S of U.S. 34... ...Including the cities of Ottawa, Streator, Peru, La Salle, Mendota, Marseilles, Oswego, Boulder Hill, Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Pontiac, Dwight, and Fairbury * ...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches. * ...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Wednesday, with the period of highest snowfall rates between 2 and 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * ...Though accumulations will be on primarily grassy and elevated surfaces, periods of moderate to possibly heavy snow may result in brief slushy conditions on area roadways, espcially those that are less traveled.