First accumulating snow of the season – Winter Weather Advisory for western portions of the Chicago area overnight into Wednesday morning

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT
FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
For LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston
Counties...NW of I-55 and S of U.S. 34...
...Including the cities of Ottawa,
Streator, Peru, La Salle, Mendota,
Marseilles, Oswego, Boulder Hill,
Yorkville, Plano, Morris, Coal City,
Minooka, Pontiac, Dwight, and Fairbury
* ...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* ...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Wednesday, with the
period of highest snowfall rates between 2 and 7 AM CDT
Wednesday.
* ...Though accumulations will be on primarily grassy and
elevated surfaces, periods of moderate to possibly heavy snow
may result in brief slushy conditions on area roadways,
espcially those that are less traveled.