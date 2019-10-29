Father of 5-year-old AJ Freund back in court Tuesday

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The father of 5-year-old AJ Freund heads back to court Tuesday.

Andrew Freund Sr.’s attorney and prosecutors met with a judge in chambers on Thursday to discuss a potential resolution to avoid a trial.

Freund Sr. and Joanne Cunningham, AJ’s parents, are charged in the April murder of their 5-year-old son.

They both pleaded not guilty and are in jail on $5 million bail.

Cunningham’s next scheduled court appearance is in January.

