Father of 5-year-old AJ Freund back in court Tuesday
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The father of 5-year-old AJ Freund heads back to court Tuesday.
Andrew Freund Sr.’s attorney and prosecutors met with a judge in chambers on Thursday to discuss a potential resolution to avoid a trial.
Freund Sr. and Joanne Cunningham, AJ’s parents, are charged in the April murder of their 5-year-old son.
They both pleaded not guilty and are in jail on $5 million bail.
Cunningham’s next scheduled court appearance is in January.