Elmhurst College closed for 2nd day after new threatening graffiti found

ELMHURST, Ill. — Classes are cancelled once again at Elmhurst College Tuesday after another case of vandalism.

School officials said classes were cancelled out of an abundance of caution as police investigate multiple cases of threatening graffiti, the latest found Monday at a residence hall.

Another message, alluding to a campus shooting, was found Sunday inside a women’s bathroom stall at the school’s library.

Elmhurst police are looking into a number of messages found in recent weeks, more than one including the n-word.

But it’s unknown if the messages are linked in any way.

Most campus buildings will remain closed Tuesday to the school’s 3500 students, though all residence halls remain open.

In a statement, the president of Elmhurst College called the threats unacceptable and a violation of everything the college stands for.

Extra security is planned for Wednesday when classes resume.

