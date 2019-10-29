CPS classes canceled for 9th day despite marathon negotiation session; contract talks resume

CHICAGO — Classes at Chicago Public Schools are canceled for a ninth day as talks to end a teachers’ strike continue, despite a marathon negotiation session that went into the early morning hours.

The Chicago Teachers Union and CPS spent more than 16 hours at the bargaining table, starting Monday and stretching until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Initially, union officials said they would not leave until there was a deal, but in the end, both sides remain far apart on key issues.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume at 10 a.m.

The city said it’s already invested nearly half a billion dollars in the contract, including $70 million to put a nurse and social worker in every school.

They also added $25 million to reduce class sizes.

But they said other issues have come up, including the union’s demand for the district to provide paid prep time for teachers.

Also Monday, SEIU Local 73, which covers 7500 CPS support staff, including special education classroom assistants, bus aides and custodians, reached a tentative agreement with CPS Sunday night. It includes a generous increase in pay for its members over five years.

Voting is taking place through Tuesday, but regardless of the outcome, SEIU said it remains in solidarity with the teachers union and will not cross the picket line until they reach a deal.