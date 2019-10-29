× Cook County State’s Attorney introduces comfort dog to staff for child sexual assault victims

CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx introduced the office’s first facility dog.

Hatty, a two-year-old black Labrador retriever, was sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the Cook County staff.

She will provide support to both child and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence who are testifying in a trial at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse, located at 2650 S California Avenue.

“She will provide a calming presence in court to our absolute most vulnerable victims,” Foxx said.

Hatty is named after the hat-trick performed in hockey.