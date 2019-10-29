Elmhurst College to reopen after being closed by threatening graffiti

Posted 9:17 PM, October 29, 2019

ELMHURST, Ill. — A liberal arts college located outside Chicago will reopen after being closed for two days while an investigation was taking place into threatening graffiti found on campus.

Elmhurst College officials announced Tuesday that additional security will be in place when the school reopens Wednesday.

Classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday after the threatening graffiti was found Sunday night in the A.C. Buehler Library. Although police said they didn’t believe the graffiti constituted a credible threat, school officials cancelled classes to allow officers to investigate the incident.

In a statement, Elmhurst College President Troy D. VanAken said school staff will learn and grow from what has happened, “and our campus community will become stronger.”

