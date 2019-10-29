For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cold and wet in Chicago, snow in far western suburbs ahead of Halloween storm
-
Chilly, rainy week on the way with storms possible for Halloween
-
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
-
Season’s first snowflakes are possible tonight in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs
-
Final days of October to turn colder and wet
-
North Chicago suburb moves trick-or-treating to Saturday due to weather
-
-
Tracking Tropical Depression Imelda’s wet impact this weekend
-
Sunny and cool Monday, quiet but chilly week ahead
-
Summer warmth continues Tuesday, seasonably cool weekend ahead
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Chilliest air of the season brings below-average temps, storms Saturday
-
-
Chilliest fall days ahead, flurries possible next week
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
String of warm days continues, storms possible this weekend