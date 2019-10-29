Cold and wet in Chicago, snow in far western suburbs ahead of Halloween storm

Posted 6:56 PM, October 29, 2019, by
Data pix.

For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.