All eyes on Halloween autumn storm potential; NE winds strengthen with system’s approach Wednesday & Wed night; its rains to sweep in overnight first transitioning to wet snow well away from the lake then in the city by/during Thursday afternoon; lakeshore to take a pounding from its waves”

Posted 11:32 PM, October 29, 2019, by
