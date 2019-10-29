× 1 dead after car drives into lake at Illinois golf course

SHERMAN, Ill. — Police said one person is dead after a car crashed into a lake at a central Illinois golf course.

State police said a preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle drove into a lake at the Rail Golf Course in Sherman on Sunday night.

Police said one person who was in the vehicle died, but the car’s second occupant escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

The State Journal Register reports that the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy is set for Tuesday on the person who died.