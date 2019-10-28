Suburban police chief encouraged by Trump’s executive order on crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump criticized Chicago Monday as he addressed the International Association of Police Chiefs.

His negative tone left some in the audience wishing he had focused more on their crime-fighting efforts.

Among them Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

Ziman was recently elected as a vice president on the IACP board, one of the few from Illinois.

As part of his speech, Trump outlined a new executive order to bolster crime-fighting efforts.

“For us, this is now an action item,” she said. “Something tangible. Instead of this being just an abstract concept. … I think policing needs an upgrade and so any time we can devote resources to getting better and doing our job and keeping people safe ... that should always be our overarching goal.”

Ziman, also, newly appointed to the targeted violence task force, said she is looking to prevent mass shootings like the one her department responded to earlier this year at the Henry Pratt Company.

“We want to give chiefs from all over the nation best practices on how to deal with something should this ever happen,” she said. “But more importantly to prevent something like this from happening.”

But the non-partisan IACP, turned political when the president focused in on Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson’s boycott of the speech. Some in the crowd applauded. Ziman did not.

“I would have preferred to focus on initiatives and all the things that we talked about,” Ziman said. “I think whenever you bring partisanship into it I think we lose sight of what we are trying to accomplish together. … When all of us are working toward the same goal then we are unstoppable but it’s when you throw the rhetoric in the middle of it is when it gets lost. And I like to just keep our eye on the ball.”