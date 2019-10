× Several Chicago area rivers in Minor Flood or under Flood Advisory

Most rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana were still rising Monday in response to the heavy rains on Saturday. Minor flooding is occurring or forecast for segments on the Illinois River centered at Ottawa and LaSalle and Montgomery on the Fox River. Flood Advisories (Rivers flowing near bankfull) were in effect for other segments on the Fox, Illinois, DuPage, Des Plaines, Rock, Kishwaukee and Pecatonica Rivers.

River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the highlighted map and listed in the Hydrologic summary below: