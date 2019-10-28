Season’s first snowflakes are possible tonight in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs

CHICAGO — WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling is tracking the Chicago-area’s first possible snowflakes of the season.

He said the far northwest suburbs and areas to the north and west are the most likely to see snowflakes Monday night and early Tuesday.

It appears the city will miss out on these, receiving some rain instead. Skilling said grassy snow accumulations toward Rockford aren’t out of the question by daybreak.

A second weather disturbance may bring with it the chance of some chilly rain, which could include some wet snow, especially just to Chicago’s northwest — but awfully close to the city — late Tuesday night and Wednesday, Skilling said.

A chilly rain on Halloween Thursday could mix with or change into wet snow later in the day as the developing storm’s backside winds rake the area later Thursday and Friday, delivering the chilliest weather of the season to date.

Skilling said a chilly pattern is expected to dominate the coming two weeks as we close out October and move into November 2019.