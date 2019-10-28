× President Trump makes first visit to Chicago Monday since taking office

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump will make his first trip to Chicago Monday since taking office.

The president will speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police meeting at McCormick Place after 10 a.m.

However, Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson said he will not attend, citing the president’s divisive rhetoric.

The president is scheduled to arrive O’Hare Airport around 9 a.m. and is expected to take a helicopter to Soldier Field. A motorcade is then expected from there to McCormick Place, where Trump is scheduled to speak at 10:25 a.m. at The International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference. Following his remarks, he’s planning to head to Trump Tower for a fundraiser. The president is then scheduled to leave O’Hare in around 2 p.m.

Protesters are expected outside of Trump Tower around 11:30 a.m. Expect additional street closures.