Police: Toddler struck, killed Sunday in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. — A 23-month-old toddler was struck and killed Sunday afternoon in Lisle, police said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Christian Lane on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they determined the boy was struck in a private driveway by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman.

Police said the toddler passed away from his injuries before he could be airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Lisle police continue to investigate. At this time, no charges or citations have been issued.