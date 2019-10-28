PHOTOS: Toys ‘R’ US Adventure now open in Chicago

CHICAGO — Toys “R” Us is back — at least for a little while. The Toys “R” Us Adventure opened in Chicago last week

They’re calling it a “toy wonderland,” with more than a half dozen rooms filled with kids favorites.

Tickets to the Toys “R” Us Adventure are $20 for children 4 through 12. Kids 13 and up are $28. Those under 3 are free.

The pop-up runs through January at 830 N. Michigan Avenue, across the street from Water Tower Place.

The Toys “R” Us Adventure will only be in Chicago and Atlanta.

For more information on tickets, click here.