Lunchbreak: Dry Rubbed Bone in Pork Shoulder Roast with Papas Bravas and Chimichurri Sauce

Executive Chef Russell Shearer

Raised, an Urban Rooftop Bar launches new fall menu

1 W. Wacker Drive

Third floor of the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel

http://www.raisedbarchicago.com/

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/chisr-renaissance-chicago-downtown-hotel/

Recipe:

Dry Rubbed Bone in Pork Shoulder Roast with Papas Bravas and Chimichurri Sauce

Pork Shoulder Roast

Ingredients:

1 ea. Bone in pork shoulder roast (2.5 – 3.5 lbs)

¼ cup Kosher Salt

¼ cup Hungarian Paprika

2 tbsp. Cumin, ground

1 tbsp. Garlic Powder

1 tbsp. Onion Powder

1 tbsp. Mustard Powder

1 tbsp. Black Pepper, ground

2 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 ea. Medium Yellow Onions, peeled and quartered

2 ea. Carrots, peeled and cut into 2” pieces

2 ea. Celery Stalks, cut into 2” pieces

4 ea. Garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 cups Chicken Stock

3 ea. Bay Leaves

Directions:

To maximize the flavor of our pork shoulder roast we start the night before, this gives the dry rub time to do its magic.

In a medium bowl combine kosher salt, Hungarian paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, mustard powder and black pepper. Mix well to combine, this is the dry rub for the pork shoulder. Place pork shoulder roast on a medium size sheet pan and pat dry on all sides. Starting on the top sprinkle dry rub onto the roast and work into all crevices. Rotate and repeat until the entire roast is generously coated in dry rub. Depending on the size of your roast you may have remaining dry rub, place in an airtight container and save for the future. Place roast in the refrigerator on the lowest shelf, uncovered overnight or for at least 4 hours.

Cooking the Roast

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Heat a 6 quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add olive oil then onions, carrots, celery and garlic. Sauté for 10 minutes, stirring three times. Add bay leaves and chicken stock to the Dutch oven and bring to a boil. Remove pork shoulder roast from refrigerator and knock off any excess dry rub from the outside. Place in Dutch oven on top of vegetables and stock, cover and place in center of oven. Cook for two hours then reduce oven heat to 300 degrees and allow to cook for another two hours. After four hours of cooking carefully remove lid from Dutch oven and check the roast with a fork, the meat should effortlessly fall away from the bone. If the meat is not fork tender continue cooking for 30 minutes and recheck. When done remove from oven. Carefully remove pork shoulder roast from the Dutch oven and place on a serving plate, tent with aluminum foil and allow to rest while braised vegetables are turned into a sauce. Skim excess oil from the stock and vegetables in the Dutch oven, discard oil and bay leaves. Transfer contents of Dutch oven to a blender, cover and blend starting on a low setting and increasing speed until pureed and smooth. Taste for seasoning, add salt if necessary then transfer to serving bowl. Ladle enough sauce just to coat the top of the pork shoulder roast and it is ready to serve.

Papas Bravas

2-3 Yukon Gold Potatoes, cut into wedges and not peeled

2 tbsp. Kosher Salt

Bravas Sauce

½ cup Mayonnaise, such as Hellman’s

1 tbsp. Lemon Juice

2 tsp. Tomato paste

1 ½ tsp. Spanish Smoked Paprika

½ tsp. Garlic, Finely Minced

To Taste Kosher Salt

1 tsp. Chives, finely cut

Directions:

Place Yukon gold potato wedges in a medium sauce pan, cover with cool water and add first kosher salt to the pan. Bring to a boil over high heat then turn down to simmer until potatoes are soft but not falling apart. While potatoes are cooking assemble the Brava Sauce. In a medium mixing bowl combine all ingredients for the Brava sauce and whisk to fully combine, taste and add salt if necessary. This can be made one day ahead to allow flavors to bloom, store in the refrigerator. Strain potatoes from water and allow to dry for a couple of minutes, place in mixing bowl. Add Bravas sauce and mix well to ensure all potatoes are coated. Taste and add salt if necessary, transfer to serving bowl and garnish with chives.

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

½ ea. Shallot, finely chopped

½ ea. Jalapeno, finely chopped

3 ea. Garlic cloves, finely chopped

¼ cup Red wine vinegar

½ tsp. Kosher salt, plus more

¼ cup Flat-Leaf Parsley, finely chopped

2 tbsp. Cilantro, finely chopped

1 tsp. Oregano, finely chopped

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ tsp. Black Pepper, freshly ground

Directions: