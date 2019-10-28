John Leguizamo brings one-man show to Chicago and shares unexpected encounter with Steven Seagal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Leguizamo joined the Morning News team to share how his one-man show, "Latin History for Morons," manifested.

"Latin History for Morons" is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son’s American History books. In it, Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son’s school history project.

From a mad recap of the Aztec Empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

"Latin History for Morons" will be at the Cadillac Palace Theater from October 29 to November 3, 2019. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com or LatinHistoryOnTour.com for tickets.