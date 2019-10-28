How common is it for there to be a hurricane or tropical disturbance in the Arabian Sea?

Tropical cyclones in the Arabian Sea are tracked by the India Meteorological Department in conjunction with the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Historically, most of the storms form in the southeast part of the Arabian Sea off of western India, with about half of the storms making landfall. Storms seldom form in the western Arabian Sea, a result of cooler water and an influx of dry air from the Arabian Peninsula. Currently, Super-Cyclonic Storm Kyarr is the strongest storm to roam the Arabian Sea in more than a decade. Late Monday, the storm was packing 150 mph winds with gusts to 185 mph but was expected to move southwest and weaken later this week without making a landfall.

