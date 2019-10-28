× Evanston to consider Northwestern proposal for events and alcohol

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University will be facing off against some of its neighbors tonight.

Hundreds of residents are expected to attend the city council’s Planning and Development Committee meeting.

The big topic is Northwestern’s proposal to hold commercial events, and sell alcohol, at Welsh Ryan Arena and Ryan Field.

Opponents say this would diminish property values in the community they share with the school.

The meeting is Monday night at Evanston City Council Chambers.