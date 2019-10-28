Elmhurst College closed Monday after another case of vandalism

Posted 6:50 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, October 28, 2019

ELMHURST, Ill. — Classes are canceled Monday at Elmhurst College following another case of vandalism.

Graffiti was discovered Sunday night in a women’s restroom stall in the school’s library.

Last week, hate messages and shooting threats were found in a residence hall bathroom.

Police said they do not believe the graffiti constitutes a credible threat, but the school is closed out of an abundance of caution.

Elmhurst police are investigating.

Police said they encourage anyone on or off campus who may have information related to these incidents to contact the Office of Campus Security or the Elmhurst Police Department.

