Dirty Job’s Mike Rowe VS WGN-TV’s Newsroom Refrigerator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I asked Mike if he'd tape a bit for me for my weekly segment, "And Now For Something Completely Hoover" on Chicago's #1 WGN Morning News. Before I could finish pitching the idea, he said, "Yes, let's do it." Right there, I fell in love with this guy.

I continued my pitch anyway as we walked down the hallway to our cameraman, Terry Bates. I had no idea that Terry was also a big fan of Mike's work on television. So there we were like giddy little kids getting to do something fun with one of the coolest guys in the world.

The result was a one take walk and talk classic.

Thank you, Mike. And Terry.