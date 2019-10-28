CPS classes canceled for 8th day as strike continues; tentative deal reached with SEIU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Monday as contract negotiations between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union continue.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said they have reached a tentative deal with SEIU Local 73 that includes a generous raise for special education assistants, security guards, bus drivers and custodians they plan to approve for ratification in the coming days.

"I'm pleased to announce that the bargaining committee of SEIU Local 73 is reviewing the final terms of a deal that if approved would be submitted to members for ratification within the next couple of days," Lightfoot said Sunday.

CTU and city officials are still millions of dollars apart as they seek to reach a deal to end what is now longest strike in more than 30 years.

The major sticking points are staffing and class size.

The teachers union wants counselors, nurses and librarians in every school. They are also calling for a reduction in class size.

CTU officials said students deserve better.

Mayor Lightfoot said she agrees, but says the city doesn't have enough money to meet all of the union's demands.