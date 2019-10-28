× Authorities: 15-year-old boy critical after shooting on CTA bus

CHICAGO – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after getting while on a bus on the South Side.

At 8:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Authorities believe a 15-year-old boy was involved in an argument while on a CTA bus. As the suspect exited the rear door, authorities said he fired shots into the bus.

The boy was shot and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire said.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.