Active pattern continues—the second of two disturbances reintroduces rain and to the west & north some possible wet snow Tues night into Wed; more potent Halloween storm with gusty winds, rain & possible wet snow comes next
Season’s first snowflakes are possible tonight in Chicago’s far northwest suburbs
Final days of October to turn colder and wet
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
A wet weekend with flooding rain possible
Snow possible in Chicago area next week
What is the latest date that Chicago has had snow?
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
Rain possible this weekend, drop in temps coming
Mild, dry weather into Friday, then a big change
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
Las Vegas’ grasshopper invasion is so big you can see it on weather radar
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening