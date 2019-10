Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Last week the Bears hit rock bottom and Sunday was another gut punch. Eddy Pineiro missed a potential game-winning field goal after head Coach Matt Nagy decided to settle for a 41-yarder.

Bear Report beat writer Zack Pearson watched it all with Jarrett Payton from the press box. Pearson joined JP on Sports Feed to discuss Mitchell Trubisky's Jekyll and Hyde performance, David Montgomery's long-awaited breakthrough and Nagy's questionable play-calling inside the redzone.