Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For hundreds of years, witch hunts in Europe claimed thousands of victims. The witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692 led to the execution of 20 people.

Larry Potash looks at the events of 1692, and what may have really been going on, through the eyes of a women who has investigated it more than anyone, author Maiylinne Roach.

Backstory airs Saturday nights at 10:00 on WGN-TV and streams live to any device at WGNtv.com/Backstory.