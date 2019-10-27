Sunday Brunch: Lobster Bisque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Jason Shelley from Ocean Prime Chicago stopped by Sunday to share his recipe for lobster bisque.

Ingredients (makes 12-15 servings)

3 sticks unsalted butter

4 tablespoons blended oil

1 lb. diced yellow onion

½ lb. diced carrots

½ lb. sliced, cleaned button mushrooms

¼ lb. smashed, peeled garlic cloves

1/4 oz. Thyme

1/4 oz. Rosemary

2 bay leaves

1 ½ teaspoons peppercorns

1 whole clove

1/2 cup tomato paste

2 cups flour

1 cup Sherry

1 cup white wine

2 - 1.5 pound whole lobsters

3 cups clam juice

5 cups cold water

10 cups heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¾ teaspoons white pepper

Step-by-Step Instructions

1. Dress and rinse each lobster, reserving the tail meat to use for garnish.

2. Roast the claws and bodies in a 350-degree oven for 30-40 minutes and set aside.

3. In a large pot, melt the butter and oil. Add onion, carrot, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, peppercorns and cloves and sauté for 30 minutes until the mixture reaches a light brown color.

4. Stir in the tomato paste and cook until the mixture thickens and starts to lightly stick to the bottom of the pot, then add flour to make a roux. Continue to cook for about 10 minutes, stirring regularly so it does not burn.

5. Add the wine and sherry making sure that you scrap the bottom with a rubber spatula to get all of the flour off the bottom of the pot. Then, add the lobster shells and meat from the claws and bodies.

6. Use a wooden spoon to crush the shells and veggies to release their flavor.

7. Cover with water and clam juice. Let the soup simmer for about 30 minutes.

8. Add the cream and season with salt, white pepper and cayenne pepper, simmering a short while longer until the soup thickens slightly.

9. Strain the soup through a chinois (a fine mesh strainer) and adjust seasoning to taste.

10. Lightly poach the reserved lobster tail mean in butter and the cut into 1/2" chunks.

11. Finally, pour the soup over the tail meat and finish the dish with fresh cut chives.