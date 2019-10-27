Rain keeps adding up—and more is on the way
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
-
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
Autumnal drop in temps brings worsening weather on lake
-
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
-
Muggy Monday on the way following heavy weekend rain
-
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Rain and humidity highlight Sunday; sunny skies on the way
-
Tropical storm “Olga” remnants race into the Chicago area unleashing 12-14 hour rains; embedded downpours Saturday afternoon & night to generate widespread 1-2” rains—locally more; system exits expeditiously allowing clearing Sunday