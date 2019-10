Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Bears had their players' only meeting. They talked about putting on the blinders and earmuffs to drown out the noise. In the end, the result was no different. The Bears lost a third straight game, another in crushing fashion, falling 17-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon.

Jarrett Payton joined Josh Frydman live from Soldier Field to break down the loss and where the 3-4 team goes from here.