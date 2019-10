× Heavy rain runoff fueling river rises, minor flooding across Chicago area

Saturday rainfall totaled over 3-inches at several locations across northeast Illinois with 1 to 2-inches commonplace. The resulting runoff has caused rivers to rise area-wide with minor flooding observed/forecast for segments of the Fox, DuPage, East Branch of the DuPage, Thorn Creek, Illinois and Rock Rivers. Many river segments were rising to near bankfull and under Advisories. Segments in or forecast Flood warnings or Flood Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.

Greatest rainfall reported thus far was 4.22-inches at Streator in LaSalle County.  Lockport in Will County and Minooka in Grundy Counties reported 3.65 and 3.61-inches respectively.

Below is a list of some of the greater rainfall reports as well as the latest Hydrologic  Summary.

Location/Rainfall (inches)

Streator….4.22

Lockport….3.65

Minooka….3.61

Morris….3.56

Channahon….3.49

Midway…..3.45

Coal City….3.39

Darien….3.35

Countryside….3.30

Palos Park….3.28

Romeoville….3.26

Wilmington….3.22

Mazon….3.19

Joliet….3.19

Bridgeport….3.14

Plainfield….3.04

Oswego….3.03

Dwight….3.03

Oaklawn….2.90

Pontiac….2.90

Riverside….2.90

Homer Glen….2.88

Harwood Hts…..2.87

New Lenox….2.87

LaGrange Park….2.85

Bridgeview….2.85

Bollingbrook….2.83

Hydrologic River Stages/Forecasts