Halloween fun and furry friends come together for Boo at the Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. — From camels to goats to more than 100 animals in-between, the Randall Oaks Zoo in West Dundee welcomed visitors with a Halloween twist during its Boo at the Zoo Sunday.

“Were on 140-acre park, about two acres of the zoo, and we’ve got 160 animals. You can get really up close and personal and feed them, pet them, it’s great,” said Animal and Park Curator Sara Peters said.

Visitors dressed in their Halloween best Sunday included everyone from Peppa Pig to Curious George, and even Sasquatch took time to visit the other animals.

WGN's Hannah Welker has the story.