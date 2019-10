Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The road to the postseason just got a whole lot harder for the Bears. After starting the season as a Super Bowl contender, the Bears are now dead last in the NFC North following a 17-16 loss to the Chargers Sunday.

Demonze Spruiel, Co-Founder of WeAreRegalRadio.com and Co-Host of the The D & Davis Show, believes unless the Bears basically run the table, a playoff berth is highly unlikely.

Hear why on Sunday's episode of Sports Feed.