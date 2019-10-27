× Chance the Rapper advocates for Chicago teachers as host of ‘Saturday Night Live’

NEW YORK — Chance the Rapper donned a red Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in a show of support to the teachers who have been on strike.

Chicago teachers have been on strike since October 17 demanding more support staff, higher raises and limits to class size. Chicago Public Schools is the third biggest school district in the country.

“To the teachers in Chicago, I know you guys are on strike right now. I fully support you,” Chance said Saturday, adding the joke “I just wish that when I was in school my teachers had gone on a strike.”

Chance, who is from Chicago, also rapped about the city’s nickname “The Second City” and how he’s a fan of all things in second place.

Michelle Gunderson, a public school teacher and trustee for the teacher’s union, tweeted during SNL that the bargaining team was working but took a break to watch the rapper.

“Your teachers thank you,” Gunderson tweeted.

Several SNL cast members were seen at the end of the show wearing Chicago Teachers Union T-shirts.

This isn’t the first time Chance has shown support for Chicago educators. In 2017, he donated $1 million to the city’s public schools to support arts and enrichment programming.