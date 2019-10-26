Women’s Small Business Month: Tips for starting your business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — October is Women’s Small Business Month.

There is a unique resource in the Chicago area that can help women create and grow their business — Depaul’s Women in Entrepreneurship Institute. Abigail Ingram is the director of the institute and she joined WGN Weekend Morning News.

She shared these four tips for starting your own business:

Be passionate about your product. Do real research. Be tough about finances. Create a business plan that's bankable instead of only fundable.

For more information about the Women in Entrepeneurship Institute, visit go.depaul.edu/wei.