× Overnight –Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for a good portion of the Chicago area along with a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Cook and Lake County, IL shoreline

Heavy rains in excess of 2-inches have been reported at several Chicago-area locations this evening, and an overnight Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory has been issued for 11 northeast Illinois Counties including…Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Will, DeKalb, Grundy, Kankakee, Kane, McHenry, DuPage, and Cook Counties (Light-green-shaded countries on the headlined map). An additional half to 1-inch of rain may fall before ending from the west later tonight.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect overnight for the Cook and Lake County, Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline. East to northeast winds will strengthen gusting over 40 miles per hour. Waves building 8 to 11 feet combined with the near record-high lake levels will result in flooding in typical flood-prone areas.