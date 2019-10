Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Chris-Tia Donaldson, establishing a multi-million dollar business was no simple task. That quest became increasingly difficult when she found out she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She's telling her story in the new book, "This is Only a Test: What Breast Cancer Taught me about Faith, Love, Hair and Business."

For more information, go to: thankgoditsnatural.com or christiadonaldson.com