Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — WGN's Hannah Welker took a visit to 13th Floor Haunted House and left terrified.

"You really don't know what's around every corner. Our goal is to leave our customers a little bit scared, really entertained," said general manager Erika Daybook. "Just put on a great show for everybody."

It's open every night from 7-11 p.m. until Nov. 2. Tickets start at $19. To purchase, click here.