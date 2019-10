× 1 dead after car slams into McCormick Place

CHICAGO — One person was killed after a car slammed into McCormick Place early Saturday morning and caught fire.

McCormick Place security told authorities that two cars were drag racing when one lost control and crashed into the building and caught fire. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m.

The woman inside the car was killed. No one else was in the vehicle.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.