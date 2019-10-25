What happens when Niagara Falls freezes over?

Dear Tom,

I just got back from Niagara Falls and was wondering what happens when it freezes over?



Thanks,

Tom Gajda

Lincolnwood

Dear Tom,

The falls consist of the Horseshoe Falls, the smaller American Falls, and the even smaller Bridal Veil Falls, all of which comprise the Niagara Falls complex. The American Falls has been blocked by ice on several occasions, most recently last January, but the entire complex only once- during the period from March 29-31, 1848, though it came close to freezing over in January 1912. During the night of March 31, 1848 a “low growl” began upstream of the falls as the ice dam finally broke, and water rushed down the dry riverbed and over the restored falls. This is the only recorded instance of the entire Niagara Falls complex being totally blocked by ice.