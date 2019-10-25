Tropical storm “Olga” remnants race into the Chicago area unleashing 12-14 hour rains; embedded downpours Saturday afternoon & night to generate widespread 1-2” rains—locally more; system exits expeditiously allowing clearing Sunday
-
Rain, wind continue Tuesday; Sunshine on the horizon
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Tom Skilling’s go-to playlist for weather-related songs
-
-
Muggy Monday on the way following heavy weekend rain
-
Rain showers tapering off Saturday, will return Sunday morning
-
Rain and humidity highlight Sunday; sunny skies on the way
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Rain possible this weekend, drop in temps coming
-
-
Windy weekend with rain, then a warmup
-
Rain chances return Saturday, mild temps continue
-
Warm weekend with rain likely