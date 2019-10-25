Tropical storm “Olga” remnants race into the Chicago area unleashing 12-14 hour rains; embedded downpours Saturday afternoon & night to generate widespread 1-2” rains—locally more; system exits expeditiously allowing clearing Sunday

Posted 10:56 PM, October 25, 2019, by
