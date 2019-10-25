Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Rain possible this weekend, drop in temps coming
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Big drop in temps arrives for the weekend
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening
-
Warm temps, rain possible on Monday
-
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
Rain chances return Saturday, mild temps continue
-
Temps begin to warm as weekend nears
-
Big drop in temps set to sweep into Chicagoland
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
-
Muggy Monday on the way following heavy weekend rain
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Windy weekend with rain, then a warmup